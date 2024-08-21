Bharat Bandh: No adverse impact on vehicle movement in tech city

Bengaluru: The call for a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has not had a significant impact on operations in Bengaluru.

The samiti has called for a nationwide bandh on Wednesday against a Supreme Court ruling that allows sub-categorisation within SC/ST reservations. However, the impact seems to be limited to the country’s northern region, especially Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh.

No bus disruptions were observed in Bengaluru. “All 5,700 of our buses that are running daily are operating today. There is no call for a bandh among bus operators, operations are as always,” said BMTC's Chief Traffic Manager (Operations) GT Prabhakar Reddi.