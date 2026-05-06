<p>The play ‘Odyssey of Love’, which premieres in the city this weekend, is a modern retelling of the ancient tale of Shakuntala. The contemporary pop opera is directed by Kevin Oliver and presented in association with the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF).</p>.<p class="bodytext">The tragic love story of commoner Shakuntala and king Dushyanta, from the ‘Mahabharata’, has been retold in numerous ways. Sanskrit poet Kalidasa’s 4th-century play ‘Abhijnanashakuntalam’ was perhaps the first. The popularity of that text, in turn, has captured the imagination of creative minds across centuries.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Among the earliest of these in modern recollection is the 1858 ballet ‘Sacountala’ by French composer Ernest Reyer. Celebrated Indian painter Raja Ravi Varma, too, created multiple versions of Shakuntala in his works.</p>.City Mix: Bharatanatyam recital on Mary Magdalene.<p class="bodytext">In Oliver’s version, the narrative remains the same, but the costumes and music have been calibrated to suit modern palates and reflect the director’s obsession with the dramatic goth aesthetic of filmmaker Tim Burton and late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. Bharatanatyam dancers move to a blend of rock, jazz and pop. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“Almost every element of the play — the music, lyrics, costumes and dialogues — was developed from scratch by me,” Oliver shares. Some of the costumes were created in collaboration with designer Rocky S.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The first song of the play, written by Oliver in 10 minutes, is a duet between Shakuntala and Dushyanta and has a ‘haunting melody’. Another composition, titled ‘Keep the silence’, is a jazz number with all-woman vocals. “It has echoes of the musical ‘Chicago’,” he notes. ‘Ishq’ is the final song of the show. “It’s my nod to Bollywood.” LED screens form the backdrop and even the floor of the production, with imagery resembling ‘comic book content and Japanese anime’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The proceeds from the sale of tickets will go towards KIAF’s flagship programme, ‘Namma Shikshana’, which works with government schools.</p>.<p class="bodytext">May 7 (3.30 pm and 7.30 pm), May 8 & 9 (3.30 pm, 6 pm and 8.30 pm), at Good Shepherd Auditorium, Museum Road. Tickets online.</p>