Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bharatanatyam-jazz retelling of Shakuntala opera premieres in Bengaluru

The proceeds from the sale of tickets will go towards KIAF’s flagship programme, ‘Namma Shikshana’, which works with government schools.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 21:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 May 2026, 21:43 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsMetrolifebharatanatyam

Follow us on :

Follow Us