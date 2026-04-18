BHEL Jn park to be named after Sri Kengal Hanumanthaiah

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru West City Corporation has proposed naming the park developed at BHEL Junction on Mysuru Road as Sri Kengal Hanumanthaiah Smrutivana.</p>.<p>The civic body has invited objections or suggestions from the public within 30 days.</p>.<p>Submissions can be sent to the Office of the Additional Commissioner (Revenue), Bengaluru West City Corporation, 16th Cross, Malleswaram, IPP Centre.</p>.Bengaluru East City Corporation reviews Bellandur, Varthur lakes.<p>Officials said all responses received within the stipulated period will be examined before a final decision is taken.</p>