BIAL chasing 2nd airport after being denied a 3rd runway

Interestingly, a 2020 report by the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) to the state government had proposed a second airport taking into consideration the future economic growth patterns. The proposal also included setting up the second airport in South Bengaluru between Bengaluru and Mysore, preferably in Ramanagara, to capture the massive air cargo opportunity on the back of the high concentration of major industries and infrastructure facilities in the region. The BCIC projected Rs 1,930 crore investment along with Rs 1,500 crore for phased expansion for the same.