BIAL gets AAA rating for highest financial safety  

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL), the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, has received the highest AAA rating (stable outlook) from Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) Limited, India Ratings and Research Private Limited, and CRISIL Ratings Limited.</p>.<p>An AAA rating indicates the highest level of safety in meeting financial obligations, with minimal credit risk.</p>.<p>Passenger traffic at the Bengaluru airport is projected to grow by 10-11% in FY2025, reaching approximately 41-42 million, up from 37.5 million in FY2024. In addition, the extension of BIAL’s concession agreement until 2068 provides long-term financial flexibility. For FY2025, BIAL’s operating income is expected to increase by 20%.</p>.<p>BIAL announced plans to invest around Rs 16,000 crore between FY2025 and FY2029 to expand capacity to 80 million passengers annually. This investment will focus on expanding Terminal 2, infrastructure upgrades, and other major projects.</p>