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BIAL rolls out smart airside safety system to prevent accidents at Kempegowda International Airport

BIAL said the new setup combines AI-based computer vision, intelligent automation and centralised monitoring to manage right-of-way more efficiently.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 07:12 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 07:12 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKempegowda International AirportBIAL

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