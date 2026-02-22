Menu
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru's Bidadi's waste-to-energy plant gets KPSCB approval

The KSPCB reported that online continuous emission monitoring system has been installed in the Bidadi plant to monitor particulate matter (PM), sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride and others.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 22:49 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 22:49 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBidadi

