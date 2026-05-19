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Bidadi township: Land acquisition to hit small farmers

The project, popularly known as Bidadi township, will come up on 7,481 acres. The state government is expected to issue the final notification for acquiring the land in a week’s time.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 23:04 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 23:04 IST
India NewsBidadiland acquisition

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