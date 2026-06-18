Bidadi township project: Karnataka forum opposes land acquisition, urges Rahul Gandhi to intervene

<p>Bengaluru: A forum of intellectuals and civil society members in Karnataka has written to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking his intervention in the proposed acquisition of farmland for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) at Bidadi. </p>.<p>In an open letter addressed to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the group drew parallels between the Bidadi township proposal and the now-withdrawn land acquisition plan in Devanahalli. </p>.<p>The letter, issued by Karnataka Forum of Public Intellectuals, Cultural Voices and Civil Society, expressed concern over efforts to acquire large tracts of fertile land in Ramanagara district for the proposed AI-powered township. </p>.<p>They argued the government’s decision to drop the Devanahalli proposal had struck a balance between development and concerns of farmers. </p>.<p>“While we fully support industrial growth, technological innovation and employment generation, we believe development should not come at the cost of fertile farmland, rural livelihoods and valuable green cover,” the letter said. </p>.<p>Referring to Rahul’s interventions on environmentally sensitive projects elsewhere in the country, including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the group said economic growth must be reconciled with ecological responsibility and local livelihoods. </p>