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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bidadi township project: Karnataka forum opposes land acquisition, urges Rahul Gandhi to intervene

In an open letter addressed to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, the group drew parallels between the Bidadi township proposal and the now-withdrawn land acquisition plan in Devanahalli.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 00:29 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 00:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsRahul GandhiKarnataka

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