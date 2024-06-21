BIEC employee arrested for 'X' posts on Kashmir, Pakistan

Bengaluru: The Madanayakanahalli police in Bengaluru Rural has arrested a 30-year-old man for his alleged posts on X (formerly Twitter) regarding Kashmir and Pakistan, police officers said on Thursday.
The suspect, Faheem Firdous Qureshi, originally from Kashmir, is an employee of Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).
According to the complaint, the police received an email on June 19 from BIEC with five attachments, showing the objectionable posts made by Qureshi on X. The suo-motu complaint noted that it was posted on June 12.
“When “I” is replaced by “We” India becomes wendia, Meaning we will end IndiaBodied a pajeet client at work today. How is the situation no in Kasmir? Hataa dalla, cze kyuho? It’s time to take this out of the closet for tonight’s game. I know we are down and out and clearly not the favourites. But we hope lessgo greens#PakvsInd #t20USA Dear Australia, I cannot afford. India winning today living amount pajeets. Please do something,” the posts on X, viewed by a few hundred people, read.
The case was registered under Sections 505 (1)B (with intent to cause or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquility), and 153B (imputation, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
Further investigations are on, police said.
A senior officer said that Qureshi was arrested on Wednesday and is currently in police custody. “He has been in Bengaluru for the past 11 months,” the officer said.
Published 20 June 2024, 21:46 IST