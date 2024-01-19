BIFFes 2024 to begin from February 29

Bengaluru: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in front of the Vidhana Soudha on February 29.

The current edition has been recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers' Association (FIAPF) and will involve national-level film delegates, producers, directors and technicians.

Films will be screened from March 1 at all 11 screens in Orion Mall, Raj Kumar Kala Bhavan in Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari. More than 200 films from over 50 countries will be screened at the festival.