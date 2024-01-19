BIFFes 2024 to begin from February 29

Bengaluru: The 15th edition of the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in front of the Vidhana Soudha on February 29.
The current edition has been recognised by the International Federation of Film Producers' Association (FIAPF) and will involve national-level film delegates, producers, directors and technicians.
Films will be screened from March 1 at all 11 screens in Orion Mall, Raj Kumar Kala Bhavan in Chamarajpet and Suchitra Film Society in Banashankari. More than 200 films from over 50 countries will be screened at the festival.
While films are being screened in the competition section, other critically-acclaimed national and international films will also be screened. Special emphasis will be laid on Kannada cinema in the backdrop of Sandalwood's 90th birth anniversary and the golden jubilee of the naming of Karnataka.
Films will also be screened in memory of departed legends, such as director S K Bhagwan, veteran actor Leelavathi, singer Vani Jayaram and so on.
Besides, workshops will be held concerning different departments of cinema, such as voice modulation, editing, film music, screenplay writing and so on. There will also be a special lecture on Dada Saheb Phalke award-winning photographer V K Murthy and a lecture on the occasion of the great Mrinal Sen's birth centenary.
The eight-day event will conclude on March 7, with the valedictory programme being held in Banquet Hall, where governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will award prizes to the filmmakers in the three categories.
The registration for delegates will begin on February 15. While the passes will cost Rs 800 for the general public, students, senior citizens and film community members will get passes at a discounted rate of
Rs 400.
For details on films -- visit www.biffes.org
Box
1. Film competitions
Asian films, Indian films and Kannada films
2. Film screening
Contemporary world cinema, popular Kannada cinema, critics' week, Indo-centric fillms, cinema from lesser-known languages, Mrinal Sen: A reevaluation, centenary and tributes, Kannada cinema:90/Karnataka:50 - selected films, documentaries dealing with human rights.
3. Workshop, interaction and expert lectures
Workshop on film editing, Kannada cinema:90/Karnataka: 50 - A discussion, screenplay writing, Artificial intelligence in Cinema, Women's sensitivity in films, Voice modulation workshop, A discussion on film music.