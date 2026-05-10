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Big civic spend, same dusty roads and choked drains in Bengaluru

For desilting primary storm water drains (SWDs) alone, the corporations together spend nearly Rs 60 crore annually, which is more than double what was spent in the past.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 21:29 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCivic Amenities

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