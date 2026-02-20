<p>Bengaluru: Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof believes Bengaluru has a “big traffic problem” but is impressed by how the city is harnessing AI-driven tools to tackle it.</p><p>Schoof arrived in the city on Thursday night after attending the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi and meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p><p>On Friday, he toured the Innovation Campus-Software Excellence Centre of Dutch multinational Philips, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and the Traffic and Transit Management Centre (TTMC). </p>.Netherlands PM Dick Schoof visits Bengaluru Traffic Management Centre.<p>He later briefed reporters on his whirlwind visit to Bengaluru, a city that amazed him with its greenery, AI talent pool, air quality and "innovative" traffic management. </p><p>Schoof was particularly fascinated by how the TTMC is using software tools to regulate traffic — an "almost impossible job". </p><p>"The way they combine all kinds of data, they cannot only see what's actually happening, but can also predict how the traffic will probably develop. They can also put in the weather...they can really see what's happening, and they can very quickly react, not only in the proactive way, but also very quickly react when something is happening; for example, an accident, and they can send also their traffic police to the right spot, and do the right thing in organising the traffic," he stated. </p><p>He was informed that the system had reduced traffic jams by almost half. </p><p>Calling Bengaluru's greenery "really amazing", he said he went for a run in the morning and found the air quality "reasonably good", certainly better than Delhi's. "We looked it up and we compared Bengaluru with The Hague, it was roughly the same, so that's what I really liked... I could smell the air," he noted. </p><p>Describing India as a major player in AI, Schoof underscored that India and Europe must work closely on AI development. </p><p>He called the summit "very useful" as it put India on the map at a time when "the US and China are vigorously working on AI". </p><p>He also believes Dutch semiconductor companies ASML and NXP could work with India's talent pool. </p><p>While NXP is already present in Bengaluru, ASML would soon build a centre of excellence in the city. </p><p>The prime minister said it was valuable to not only discuss political sides or mega trends in AI but also see how it really works on the ground. </p><p>Stating that the "highly digitised" Netherlands wants to become strong and innovative in AI, he expressed hope that Dutch and Indian businesses would collaborate more closely. </p><p>"We have some great institutes and great companies, and you've got talent, and so there's a lot that can be learned, and together we're probably stronger," he said </p><p>Schoof also expressed hope that India and the Netherlands would reach a strategic agreement encompassing semiconductors, water management, agriculture, etc. </p><p>"We are not going to tell India that we have great systems. We should (instead) work together and find out in a business way, in which way these companies and Indian companies can work closely together to deliver what India needs, and the other way around, see how we can work together to deliver what the Netherlands needs." </p><p>On US President Donald Trump's claims on Greenland, Schoof said NATO's 'Arctic Century' initiative would solve the "real problem" related to the island's security by countering Russian and Chinese influence. </p><p>The prime minister added that the Netherlands welcomes migrant workers, including from India, particularly in the high-tech industry, but does not want "an overflow of migrants".</p>