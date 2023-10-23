Bigg Boss Kannada contestant arrested for wearing tiger claw pendant

Speaking to PTI, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Kumar Pushkar said, "Our team verified the tiger claw that he was wearing. After verifying that it was a tiger claw, he was taken into custody and the interrogations are going on. Wildlife Protection Act is quite strict in this...We will be seeking his judicial custody for a few days because we need to investigate the case."

During interrogation, Santhosh told the forest officials that he had bought the tiger claw pendant from a place in Tamil Nadu's Hosur town bordering Karnataka for Rs 20,000 about three years ago, according to another forest officer.