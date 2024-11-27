Bihar brothers arrested with countrymade pistols, ammo

<p>During a routine check, the Hulimavu police recently arrested two men from Bihar and discovered two country-made pistols and four live rounds of ammunition in their possession, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The suspects, identified as Vidyananda Sahani, 32, and his older brother Premkumar Sahani, 42, were arrested at the scene.</p>.<p>The police revealed that Vidyananda is a habitual offender with two prior cases involving arms smuggling and robbery in Bihar. He had reportedly jumped bail and come to the city to evade law enforcement, seeking refuge with his brother Premkumar, who works as a plumber in Bengaluru.</p>.Car mows down two-year-old boy in Bengaluru .<p>On November 20, officers spotted the two on a two-wheeler near the NICE Road bridge, “behaving suspiciously”. When questioned, the men were unable to produce documentation for the vehicle. Upon further inquiry about a backpack they were carrying, the suspects attempted to flee, but were swiftly caught. Inside the bag, the police found two country-made pistols and four live rounds, leading to their immediate arrest.</p>.<p>The next day, the suspects were presented before a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru-karnataka-india">Bengaluru</a> court and placed in police custody. During interrogation, the police learned that the duo had been looking for potential buyers in the city for the smuggled firearms before being caught. They have since been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act and were remanded to judicial custody on November 25.</p>