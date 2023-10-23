Bike-stealing trio from Kolar arrested, police seize 31 two-wheelers worth Rs 22.3 lakh

The suspects — Mohammad Asif, 27; Mohammad Waseem, 22; and Syed Asif, 25, all from Mulbagal — would take an evening bus to Bengaluru from Kolar and get down at Majestic. They would roam around areas like Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Chamarajpet, KR Market and Hebbal and zero in on vehicles parked in secluded areas. They would break open their locks and drive them to Kolar, a police officer said.