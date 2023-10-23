Bike-stealing trio from Kolar arrested, police seize 31 two-wheelers worth Rs 22.3 lakh

Bengaluru: Police arrested three Kolar natives who allegedly visited Bengaluru at night to steal two-wheelers.
The suspects — Mohammad Asif, 27; Mohammad Waseem, 22; and Syed Asif, 25, all from Mulbagal — would take an evening bus to Bengaluru from Kolar and get down at Majestic. They would roam around areas like Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Chamarajpet, KR Market and Hebbal and zero in on vehicles parked in secluded areas. They would break open their locks and drive them to Kolar, a police officer said.
With an increase in two-wheeler thefts in the city, police launched a special drive and kept watch. Patrolmen watched areas between midnight and 5 am.
Based on confirmed leads, the police on October 2 detained the suspects when they were allegedly trying to sell the stolen vehicles. It was later discovered that they actively stole two-wheelers at multiple locations around the city, police said.