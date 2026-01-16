<p>Bengaluru: A 24-year-old biker was killed in a collision with a lorry near Prolife Hospital in Byatarayanapura early Monday morning. The victim, Anil Gowda, a resident of Rajaghatta in Doddaballapur, worked as a clerk at the APMC (RMC Yard) in the city.</p>.<p>Police said the accident occurred around 6.10 am while Gowda was on his way to work. He reportedly lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into the rear of an Eicher lorry. The lorry, travelling in the middle lane, is said to have suddenly moved to the left.</p>.<p>Gowda sustained severe head injuries in the impact. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby, but died shortly after admission. Hebbal traffic police have registered a negligence case against the driver, Raviullah Kaviraj.</p>