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Biker dies in collision with moving lorry in Bengaluru

Gowda sustained severe head injuries in the impact. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby, but died shortly after admission.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:47 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:47 IST
India NewsBengaluruRoad accident

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