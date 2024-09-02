Biker killed after crashing into truck near Dobbspet

Bengaluru: A 20-year-old man was killed and his mother, who rode pillion, was grievously injured when their two-wheeler crashed into a truck on the Tumakuru flyover near Dobbspet, northern outskirts of Bengaluru, on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as Vishal Kumar, an employee of a private company in Bidadi. His mother Mamatha, 45, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Police have seized the truck that was said to be moving ahead of the bike and detained the driver. They are trying to establish the cause of the accident.
A preliminary probe has revealed that the trucker applied brakes suddenly, which led to the crash. However, the police are yet to ascertain this.
The incident happened around 2:30 pm, when the duo was en route to Tumakuru to visit Kumar’s elder sister. Kumar and Mamatha were both wearing helmets at the time of the accident, the police said.
Kumar and Mamatha are from Gangasamudra village in Holalkere in Chitradurga district. They live in a rented house in Bidadi on the southwest Bengaluru outskirts.
Published 01 September 2024, 21:12 IST