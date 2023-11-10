Biker killed by speeding SUV in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 23-year-old biker was killed by a speeding car on NICE Road in the southern part of the city on Wednesday. Police have identified the victim as Ajith Kumar, a supervisor in a concrete mixing plant in Electronics City. The accident occurred at 3 pm near Jigani bridge when the victim was reportedly on his way home.
A speeding SUV rammed into the bike from behind, sending the victim sprawling on the road, causing him to sustain severe head injuries. Ajith reportedly died on the spot, while the SUV driver fled, leaving the car behind.
Electronics City traffic police have filed an FIR against the absconding car driver and have launched an investigation to
nab him.