<p>Bengaluru: In a setback to BA Basavaraj, BJP MLA from the KR Puram constituency, the Karnataka High Court has rejected his petition seeking anticipatory bail in the Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shiva murder case.</p>.<p>The court also discharged the interim anticipatory bail granted to Basavaraj by a vacation bench on December 26, 2025.</p>.<p>"The interrogation of powerful accused such as the petitioner, who is highly influential, armed with an order of anticipatory bail, may not be as effective. The decision as to the manner of investigation must be left with the Investigation Authority and the court cannot sit in judgment over the same," Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav observed in his order.</p>.<p>Shivaprakash was murdered on Meanee Avenue Road in Bharathinagar on July 15, 2025, and Basavaraj has been arraigned as accused No 5 in the case. The investigation was transferred to the CID on July 24.</p>.<p>The High Court had earlier quashed the order invoking provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA) in the case on December 19. Basavaraj approached the High Court after the special court for cases involving MPs/MLAs refused to grant him anticipatory bail.</p>.<p>During the hearing, the Special Public Prosecutor for the CID submitted that custodial interrogation of Basavaraj was necessary as he had not been cooperating with the investigation. It was further submitted that Vijayalakshmi, mother of the deceased, stated in her complaint that there was prior animosity between her son and the MLA.</p>.<p>The prosecution also pointed out that Shivaprakash had filed a complaint on February 18, alleging that Basavaraj and two others, including his nephew Kiran, were attempting to kill him if he did not give up possession of a property in Kithaganur village.</p>.<p>After perusing the investigation material and the call detail records (CDRs), the court noted that the prosecution's stand deserved prima facie acceptance.</p>.<p>"The perusal of the investigation material placed before the court prima facie reveals that there are substantial records, which may be required to be confronted to the accused as part of the investigation. Such material consists of CDRs, enquiry reports on the complaint of the deceased and photographs of the petitioner along with the other accused. No doubt, such evidence is a matter to be subjected to further scrutiny; however, the request of the respondent-state for custodial interrogation cannot be brushed aside," the judge observed.</p>.<p>The court further said: "Considering that the grant of anticipatory bail is an extraordinary relief, the court is of the opinion that, given the political power wielded by the petitioner and the fact that the deceased and his mother reside within the same constituency, there is a possibility of a fair investigation being hampered, which is also a ground to deny anticipatory bail."</p>