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Biocon wants its employees to take the bus & metro in Bengaluru. Here is how

The Biocon chief committed to supporting public transport at her company through the initiative and appreciated the collaboration among all agencies.
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 21:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:36 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBiocon

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