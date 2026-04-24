<p>Bengaluru: Biopharmaceutical firm <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/biocono">Biocon</a> launched a corporate commute initiative on Thursday, aimed at shifting employees towards public transport by integrating metro and bus services through a single digital platform.</p>.<p>The programme, unveiled by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, is part of the Station Access and Mobility Program (STAMP) led by Toyota Mobility Foundation and WRI India.</p>.<p>Termed 'Corporate Commute Nudge', the initiative uses the Tummoc app to help employees plan, track and pay for end-to-end journeys across public transport systems, including first- and last-mile connectivity.</p>.<p>The Biocon chief committed to supporting public transport at her company through the initiative and appreciated the collaboration among all agencies.</p>.Electronics City firm incentivises use of public transport.<p>"Since the opening of the Yellow Line, employees at Biocon have shared that just by cutting down on travel time, they have noticed a significant improvement in their quality of life. Any city like ours, which is challenged with growth and mobility, has to seek unique solutions," Kiran said.</p>.<p>She also said she had recently spoken to Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, about the deteriorating condition of Hosur Road, and that he had assured improvements to the road infrastructure.</p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the Yellow Line had contributed to a reduction in vehicles on roads and that similar interventions from large-scale corporations could further ease congestion.</p>.<p><strong>Community survey</strong></p>.<p>Professor Ashish Verma of the Indian Institute of Science shared insights at the launch from a community survey conducted by IISc and Biocon on Namma Metro's Yellow Line, examining how the corridor is likely to affect public health and quality of life.</p>.<p>Based on 600 baseline responses and a follow-up after six months, the study covers travel habits, physical activity, pollution exposure, and mental well-being.</p>.Namma Metro deploys Home Guards to enforce commuter etiquette.<p>The findings show strong interest in the metro, with 83% of respondents willing to shift, even though most currently depend on private vehicles.</p>.<p>Low physical activity among commuters is a key concern, with 58% reporting insufficient activity. The 18 to 29 age group is the most affected, with only 29 per cent meeting minimum activity levels. Metro use adds 50 to 75 minutes of walking a week, helping improve overall health.</p>.<p>Metro commuters face the least heat stress and air pollution compared to two-wheeler users or pedestrians. High fares, weak last-mile connectivity and poor pedestrian access remain key hurdles.</p>