<p>Bengaluru: A case of H5N1 Avian influenza (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bird-flu">bird flu</a>) has been confirmed at the Poultry Training Centre in Matkur village in Hesaraghatta. Immediate measures have been taken to bring the situation under control according to the Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. </p><p>So far, no human cases have been reported, according to the officials. The results were confirmed on April 14 and the Rapid Response Team visited the site on April 16 and zones were established. An infected zone for the three kilometer radius from the site and surveillance zone, the 10 kilometer radius were established. </p><p>On April 15, in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, 7,444 chickens, around 14,000 eggs and 2,250 kilograms of poultry feed was disposed of. </p>.Bird flu in Kerala: 5,961 domestic birds to be culled.<p>About 10 staff members involved in this process have been quarantined and are under medical observation with Oseltamivir medication. This location has been declared a restricted area for one year.</p><p>The Health Department is actively monitoring the situation. Within the 3 km radius, there are two villages with a population of 3,422. In the 3 to 10 kilometer surveillance zone, there are 17 villages with a total population of 22,395.</p><p>Health workers and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asha-workers">ASHA workers </a>to conduct daily visits for the next ten days to monitor for fever symptoms. Hospitals have been instructed to report suspected cases immediately. Strict orders have been issued to ensure an adequate supply of PPE kits, masks, Oseltamivir, VTM, and throat swabs at the Hesaraghatta and Sonnenahalli Primary Health Centers (PHCs).</p><p>"The virus was detected in the primary inspection. We have moved swiftly to isolate the area and eliminate the risk," a senior veterinary officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>The Department of Animal Husbandry has urged residents and poultry farmers in the surrounding areas to report any unusual bird deaths immediately as they work to sanitize the zone.</p>.Kerala: Duck farmers in dire straits over back-to-back bird flu outbreaks.<p><strong>What is H5N1?</strong></p><p>H5N1 is a respiratory virus found in birds. According to Prof Veeregowda B M of the Veterinary College in Bengaluru, there have been no reported cases in humans in Karnataka yet, and no cases of the disease spreading from humans to humans.</p><p><strong>Safe to consume eggs and chicken?</strong></p><p>Prof Veeregowda said it is safe to consume meat and eggs that are conventionally boiled or cooked, as viruses and bacteria cannot survive high temperatures. However, half-boiled or raw poultry products should be avoided."</p><p>Box </p><p><strong>Guidelines for citizens</strong></p><ul><li><p>Avoid contact: Stay away from sick or dead birds.</p></li><li><p>Report suspicions: If you notice anything unusual related to health or animals, immediately inform the Animal Husbandry or Health Department. </p></li><li><p>Food safety: Consume only well-cooked poultry meat and eggs.</p></li></ul>