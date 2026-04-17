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Bird flu in Bengaluru: H5N1 confirmed at Hesaraghatta state poultry farm

On April 15, in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, 7,444 chickens, around 14,000 eggs and 2,250 kilograms of poultry feed was disposed of.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 16:07 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsDinesh Gundu RaoBird FluAnimal Husbandry DepartmentHesaraghatta

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