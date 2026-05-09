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Bitcoin case: ED arrests hacker, aides aids in Rs 11.5 crore Bitcoin scam in Bengaluru

Sriki was first arrested in November 2020 in a case related to buying hydro ganja on the dark web using Bitcoins.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 15:45 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBitcoinhacker

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