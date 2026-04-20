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Bitcoin case: ED raids residence of NA Harris' sons, including Nalapad

The simultaneous raids are underway across 12 locations in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 06:03 IST
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Security personnel stand guard as ED officials conduct raids in Bengaluru.

Security personnel stand guard as ED officials conduct raids in Bengaluru.

Credit: Special Arrangement 

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Published 20 April 2026, 06:03 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsEnforcement Directorate

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