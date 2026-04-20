<p>Bengaluru: The two sons of Karnataka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress </a>MLA NA Haris — Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad — were close associates of Bitcoin case prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and were the main beneficiaries of crime proceeds, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged. </p><p>On Monday morning, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bitcoin-case-ed-raids-residence-of-na-harris-sons-including-nalapad-3974082">ED launched simultaneous raids</a> against Sriki, Nalapad, and his brother Omar. The raids were conducted at 12 locations across the state, primarily in Bengaluru. </p><p>A team of ED officials, along with security personnel, landed at the Nalapad House on Magrath Road. Haris is currently the MLA of Shantinagar in Central Bengaluru. </p><p>"Investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are close associates of Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and are main beneficiaries of proceeds of crime," sources from the ED's Delhi unit said. </p>.Fly91 flight to Hubballi diverted to Bengaluru amid bad weather.<p>The search also covered Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of ex-Union Minister K Rahman Khan and nephew of Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan. ED also claimed Aqeeb was another direct beneficiary of the crime proceeds. </p><p>The multi-crore scam came to the fore after Sriki’s arrest in November 2020 in a case related to buying hydro ganja on the dark web using Bitcoins. </p><p>During the probe, it was found that Sriki allegedly hacked into online poker sites, crypto exchanges and other websites. Further investigations also revealed his alleged role in the hacking of the state government's e-procurement portal to the tune of Rs 11.5 crore in 2019. </p><p>The Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, formed the SIT in 2023 to investigate the case. In February 2025, the SIT had questioned Mohammed Haris Nalapad, who had later told the reporters that the probe team wanted some clarifications and that he had provided them. Nalapad and his brother Omar were earlier questioned in June 2024 by the SIT in the same case. </p><p>According to sources, the investigation has revealed a well-structured modus operandi adopted by the accused. This includes hacking websites and cryptocurrency wallets to steal virtual digital assets (VDAs), siphoning off sensitive data and funds, and selling stolen crypto assets through trading platforms to obscure the origin of the money. The proceeds were allegedly routed through multiple bank accounts for layering before being used for personal gains, sources said. </p><p>The investigation in this case has been initiated based on multiple FIRs and charge sheets filed by Karnataka Police alleging offences such as hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins, extortion and violation of the NDPS Act. </p><p><strong>Timeline of key events </strong></p><ul><li><p>2016-17: Sriki hacks crypto exchanges Bitfinex and Unocoin</p></li><li><p>July 2019: Sriki hacks the e-procurement portal of the Karnataka govt</p></li><li><p>November 2020: Bengaluru police’s CCB arrest Sriki in a darknet drug case</p></li><li><p>January 2021: CCB claims to have recovered 31 Bitcoins worth Rs 9 crore from Sriki, which later ‘disappeared’</p></li><li><p>June 2023: Karnataka Congress govt sets up SIT to investigate</p></li><li><p>May 2024: SIT arrests Sriki, associate in the 2017 Unocoin case, slapped with KCOCA</p></li><li><p>July 2024: Sriki, associate gets bail; Karnataka HC quashes KCOCA</p></li><li><p>October 2025: SIT files a chargesheet against Sriki in the PokerBaazi hack case</p></li></ul>