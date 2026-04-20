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Bitcoin case: Karnataka MLA NA Haris' sons main beneficiaries of crime proceeds, claims ED

On Monday morning, the ED launched simultaneous raids against Sriki, Nalapad, and his brother Omar.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 14:48 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 14:48 IST
Bengaluru newsBitcoinCrimeNA Haris

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