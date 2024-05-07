Bitcoin case: SIT arrests Srikrishna alias Sriki in a 2017 case filed in Tumakuru 

Bengaluru: Serial hacker Srikrishna, alias Sriki, was arrested on Monday, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the infamous Bitcoin case.

The arrest has been made in connection with a case involving hacking the website of the Unocoin cryptocurrency exchange, headquartered in Tumakuru, and siphoning off of cryptocurrency worth over a crore.

Manish Kharbikar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), confirmed to DH that Sriki was arrested by the team Tuesday midnight. “The arrest was made after finding proof about Sriki’s involvement in siphoning off of the cryptocurrencies. Further investigations will be done,” Kharbikar told DH.

Harish, co-founder of Unocoin, filed a complaint with Tumakuru's New Extension police station in 2017 alleging the theft of cryptocurrencies by unknown hackers. The case was transferred to the SIT in 2023 when the Karnataka Congress government formed the team to probe the alleged irregularities in the investigations into the bitcoin scam case.

CCB arrested Sriki on November 17, 2020, accusing him of ordering hydro ganja on the dark web with Bitcoins that he earned by hacking the state government’s e-governance and other websites. He was accused of diverting Rs. 11.5 crore.

A case was registered at the KG Nagar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and various sections of the IPC. The scandal is known as the Bitcoin case. However, police officers involved in the investigations were alleged to have used Sriki siphon off Bitcoins. The state govt formed the SIT to probe the all the irregularities in the bitcoin case investigations.

Sriki, who had been earlier released on bail, has not been arrested after his name cropped up in the Tumakuru case as well. Now the SIT has arrested Sriki based on “credible leads”.