Bitcoin scam: Bail denied to associates of Sriki and Nalapad brothers

<p class="bodytext">A special court in Bengaluru has rejected the bail pleas of two accused persons in the multi-crore Bitcoin scam, who are allegedly linked to the prime accused Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki and the two sons of Karnataka Congress MLA N A Haris. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Special Court of PMLA, Bengaluru, (CCH-1), on Thursday rejected the regular bail application filed by Sunish Hegde, Sriki’s associate, as per court records seen by <span class="italic">DH</span>. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It also dismissed a bail application of Prasidh Shetty, who the ED claims is linked to Haris’ sons Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, and Aqeeb Khan, the grandson of former Union Minister K Rahman Khan. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Senior standing counsel and special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhu N Rao represented the ED.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On May 8, the ED arrested Sriki and his associates, including Hegde. On April 20, the ED had raided Sriki and Haris’ sons. The search also covered Aqeeb. ED claimed that Nalapad, Omar and Aqeeb were direct beneficiaries of crime proceeds.</p>.<p class="bodytext">ED has further alleged that Hegde, who owns gambling and poker businesses in the state, coerced Sriki into hacking PokerSaint and PokerBaazi. Hegde then approached the platform’s owners, sought to “repair” them for Rs 2 crore. Sriki, in his statement, had described it as “an extortion game.” Hegde also allegedly bankrolled Sriki and looked after his lavish lifestyle. </p>.<p class="bodytext">It is also alleged that from the Rs 2 crore that was extorted, Hegde received Rs 20 lakh in casino chips.</p>.<p class="bodytext">These were routed through an offshore gaming company and further through fund transfers to another accused and Sriki’s accountant, Robin Khandelwal, and then to Hegde.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Shetty, along with Nalapad and Omar, benefited from the 2017 hacking by Sriki of Tumakuru-based Unocoin Technologies Private Limited, a crypto exchange, as per the ED.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Sriki had stolen approximately 60 Bitcoins, worth Rs 33.62 crore as on Friday. </p>