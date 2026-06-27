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Bitcoin scam: Bail denied to associates of Sriki and Nalapad brothers

The Special Court of PMLA, Bengaluru, (CCH-1), on Thursday rejected the regular bail application filed by Sunish Hegde, Sriki’s associate, as per court records seen by DH.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 21:47 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 21:47 IST
Karnataka NewsBengaluru newsBitcoin

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