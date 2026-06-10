Bitcoin scam: Names of BJP leaders will emerge, claims Priyank Kharge

<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyank-kharge">Priyank Kharge</a> on Wednesday made a sensational claim that names of BJP leaders will also emerge in the Bitcoin scam. </p><p>He was responding to reporters following a DH report that the Karnataka police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) had named Congress MLA NA Haris’ elder son, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, as an accused in the multi-crore high-profile case.</p>.MLA N A Haris' son gained from Bitcoin scam: SIT charge sheet.<p>“As per my knowledge, there are many other names, including those of BJP leaders [in the scam]. It will also come forward,” Priyank said. </p><p>“He who eats salt must drink water. We have done it transparently. The criminal case (CC) number is yet to be finalised for the SIT charge sheet. We don’t have any confusion regarding this. What is wrong is wrong. We can’t justify it.” </p><p>Priyank also said that if Mohammed was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is also probing the Bitcoin scam separately, he will appear when he is called. </p><p>“Who controls the ED? Who controls CBI and IT? Is it being done selectively? You should ask ED this,” Priyank said. </p><p>DH reported on Wednesday that the SIT filed a charge sheet in a Bengaluru court on May 20, naming Mohammed, 36, as one of the key beneficiaries of the 60.6 Bitcoins stolen by serial hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki from a Tumakuru-based Unocoin crypto exchange in 2017. </p><p>At the time, the stolen cryptocurrency was valued at Rs 1.14 crore. Its value, as of Tuesday, was over Rs 35 crore. This is one of the nine cases in the Bitcoin scam being probed by the SIT. </p><p>As per the SIT charge sheet, Mohammed is accused of facilitating the conversion of cryptocurrency into cash. The money was allegedly routed through hawala channels. </p><p>Apart from Mohammed, the chargesheet also names Sriki and his accountant Robin Khandelwal. </p><p>Sriki, Khandelwal and another associate, Sunish Hegde, were last month remanded in judicial custody following their arrest by the ED.</p>