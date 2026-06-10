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Bitcoin scam: Names of BJP leaders will emerge, claims Priyank Kharge

Karnataka police's SIT had named Congress MLA NA Haris’ elder son, Mohammed Haris Nalapad, as an accused in the multi-crore high-profile case.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 11:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsBengaluru newsKarnatakaBitcoinscamPriyank Khargecrime news

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