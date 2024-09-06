Bangalore Business Literature Festival next week

The 10th edition of the Bangalore Business Literature Festival will kick off next weekend.
The day-long festival will be held at Catholic Club on Museum Road. It will explore various themes and topics, including ‘Investigative writing on India’s business and economy’, ‘The story of Indian unicorns’, and ‘What AI has in store for professionals, businesses and students’, among others.
It will feature a variety of panel discussions, author interactions, and book launches. Some prominent speakers will include historian and environmentalist Ramachandra Guha, founding editor of The Reporters’ Collective Nitin Sethi, and author Dhruv Nath.
Among the books set to be launched at the event are The Lion, The Admiral and a Cat Called B. Uma Vijayalakshmi: Learnings from Life and Management by V Raghunathan, and Unboxing Bengaluru: The City of New Beginnings by Malini Goyal and Prashanth Prakash.
On September 14, 10 am to 8 pm, at Catholic Club, Museum Road. For details, visit bizlitfest.com
Published 06 September 2024, 00:01 IST