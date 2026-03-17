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Bizarre stunt: Bengaluru family tries to send elderly man as 'human parcel' to protest high bus fares

They wanted to send a "human parcel" as a message to the public over rising fares in both private and government buses.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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