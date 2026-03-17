<p>Bengaluru: A bizarre protest stunt triggered panic in central Bengaluru's Vyalikaval area after a family allegedly attempted to send an elderly man as a 'parcel' to protest high bus fares ahead of Ugadi and Eid-ul-Fitr. </p><p>The family arrived at a private courier service centre in the Vyalikaval police station limits on Tuesday evening, claiming they wanted to send a "human parcel" as a message to the public over rising fares in both private and government buses. Shocked by the request, courier staff immediately alerted the police. </p>.Obscene photos, rotten vegetables found in mysterious parcel to KIA office.<p>During questioning, the man's daughter told police that the act was staged as a form of protest and to create a social media reel. To dramatise their anger, the family allegedly placed the elderly man inside a gunny sack and attempted to ship him as part of the stunt. </p><p>She later admitted that the family realised the seriousness of their actions when the man began experiencing breathing difficulties inside the sack. The family subsequently apologised to the police and the public for causing trouble. </p><p>Police said the act could have endangered the man’s life and lead to serious legal consequences. The family was let off with a warning after they issued a video apology, but officers cautioned against such dangerous and irresponsible stunts.</p>