Bengaluru bizman killed in high-speed crash on Hebbal flyover

Bengaluru: A high-speed crash on the Hebbal flyover killed a local businessman on Wednesday night.
The Hebbal traffic police identified the deceased as Lokesh (41), a resident of Venkatapura, Koramangala, and a native of Tumakuru.
The crash occurred around 9.45 pm near the traffic police kiosk on the flyover. Police noted that Lokesh was travelling from Yelahanka towards the city when a tempo truck collided with his bike, causing him to fall to the right.
The speeding tempo ran over him and carried on without stopping. Lokesh died on the spot. He leaves behind his wife and a 10-month-old child.
Police have launched an investigation to nab the tempo truck driver.
Published 01 August 2024, 22:54 IST