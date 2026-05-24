BJP chief Nitin Nabin to address ‘Prashikshan Varg’ today in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: BJP national president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> will address the concluding session of the Bengaluru North district ‘Prashikshan Varg’ (training class) on Sunday. </p>.<p>The training class is part of the statewide Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Prashikshan Maha Abhiyan (campaign) that aims to strengthen the ideological commitment of grassroots workers and train the cadres on institutional processes, while apprising them of the challenges facing the nation. </p>.<p>The training classes are being held across 1,156 locations and will reach two lakh party workers and office-bearers from across the 39 organisational districts. </p>.<p>While the cadres will be trained in the party’s core philosophy - integral humanism, nationalism and good governance as part of the ideological grounding, a panel of experts will deliberate on a wide range of subjects - the history, ideology and work methodology of the BJP. </p>.<p>The party workers will be educated on electoral preparedness by training them in booth level management, especially the “Panna Pramukh” concept that encourages the party worker to own the responsibility of his booth and to connect with each voter in his booth. The voter outreach is crucial especially when the voterlist is under the Special Intensive Revision(SIR) in the state. </p>.<p>During his visit, the national president is expected to hold a separate meeting with BJP’s SIR team too. </p>.<p>In the social responsibility session, the participants will deliberate on the emerging challenges before the country, the national policies, international issues, and the impact of central government welfare schemes.</p>.BJP launches district wise trainings across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen election machinery .<p>With the fast changing media ecosystem, the BJP has introduced a session on interaction with the media, leveraging the social media and tackling the Artificial Intelligence era.</p>.<p>The Prashikshan Varg, which concludes by month-end will also educate the newly elected teams (booth, mandal, district and state units) on the challenges facing the state and also highlight the failures of the Congress government in Karnataka, while sharing insights into party’s expansion and scope of work.</p>.<p>The party is also planning a series of programmes from Jun 5 to June 21, to showcase the achievements of the central government as the Narendra Modi government completes 12 years</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Series of meetings</p>.<p>BJP national president Nitin Nabin kicks off his maiden visit to Bengaluru after his election to the top party post, with a breakfast meeting with former chief minister B S Yediyurappa at latter’s Dhavalagiri residence around 9 am, followed by visit to historic Shri Kadu Malleshwara Swamy Temple in Malleshwaram, along with state BJP president B Y Vijayendra.</p>.<p>He will reach the party office ‘Jagannath Bhavan’ around 11.10 am, where he will chair a detailed organisational meeting with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, state office-bearers, Morcha presidents, general secretaries, divisional in-charges, district presidents and the state training team, before presiding over the State Core Committee meeting. </p>.<p>In the evening, he will address the Bengaluru North District Training Class at Ramada Resort, Yelahanka, followed by an interaction with the BJP’s state SIR team.</p>