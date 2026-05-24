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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP chief Nitin Nabin to address ‘Prashikshan Varg’ today in Bengaluru

The training classes are being held across 1,156 locations and will reach two lakh party workers and office-bearers from across the 39 organisational districts.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 22:32 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 22:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruBJPnitin nabin

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