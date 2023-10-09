Home
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP, JD(S) blame local administration for Attibele tragedy in Bengaluru

Last Updated 08 October 2023, 22:04 IST

The BJP and JD(S) on Sunday alleged that the local district administration was responsible for the firecracker godown tragedy.

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters that the incident clearly shows how rules and regulations were flouted blatantly in granting permission to set up storage facilities to these firecracker shop owners.

Referring to a similar incident in Haveri recently, Bommai demanded that the government take steps to pay compensation to the families of the deceased and bear the entire treatment cost of the survivors. “In Haveri, four people had lost their lives and in Attibele, 14 were killed. This clearly shows how rules are flouted,” the senior BJP leader said.  

Former chief minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy asserted that the government must initiate stringent action against all those responsible for the tragedy. 

(Published 08 October 2023, 22:04 IST)
BengaluruBJPFire AccidentJD(S)

