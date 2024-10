BJP leader among five booked for Rs 7 crore mining business scam in Bengaluru

Anil Kumar R, who unsuccessfully contested the state elections on a BJP ticket in 2023, Srinivas Reddy K R, Indira D R, Basavaraju and Shashi were the suspects. According to the FIR filed on October 12, Reddy and Indira were partners in V2A Iron Mining LLP in HSR Layout in Bengaluru.