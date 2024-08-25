BJP leader N R Ramesh writes to BBMP to reconsider park timings

Bengaluru: BJP leader N R Ramesh has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking the authorities to reconsider the decision to keep the parks open between 6 am to 10 pm. The extended timings were resulting in an increase in illegal activities at the parks, he said, adding that there were numerous instances where the youngsters were indulging in public show of affection.
“The decision to keep the parks open for a long time resulted in an increase in illegal activities and youngsters indulge in acts of public affection that result in embarrassment to the visitors. Also, there have been instances when the park security guards have been attacked and arrested,” NR Ramesh said in a statement.
He also noted that the workers need at least 4 to 5 hours to take up maintenance activity at the park and hence the park needs to be closed during the afternoon hours.
“The parks are developed by spending crores of money. The workers should be given enough time to water the plants and take up maintenance work every day,” he said.
He suggested that the BBMP go back to the old norm where the parks were open only between 6 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.
Published 24 August 2024, 23:03 IST