BJP leader N R Ramesh writes to BBMP to reconsider park timings

Bengaluru: BJP leader N R Ramesh has written to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking the authorities to reconsider the decision to keep the parks open between 6 am to 10 pm. The extended timings were resulting in an increase in illegal activities at the parks, he said, adding that there were numerous instances where the youngsters were indulging in public show of affection.