BJP leaders get down to brass tacks with brooms & mops, clean temples in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: State BJP leaders, including leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and general secretary P Rajeev, and party workers took part in a temple cleaning drive in various parts of the city on Sunday.
The drive was organised as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya on January 22. Several state BJP leaders were seen with brooms and mops to clean temple premises.
After taking part in the temple cleaning drive at Vinayaka temple in Jayanagar 4th block here, along with Kolar MP Muniswamy and local leaders, Ashoka told reporters that a brand new temple of Lord Ram was being built near his (MLA’s) office in Padmanabhanagar.
It will also be inaugurated on January 22. “We have planned elaborate rituals on that day,” he said. Former deputy chief minister Dr Ashwath Narayan told reporters, after taking part in the cleanliness drive at Kodandarama temple in Malleswaram here, that Hindus’ struggle for more than five centuries was culminating in countrywide celebrations on January 22, with the consecration of the temple in Ayodhya.
“I appeal to all Hindus to take part in the celebrations,” he said and added that Lord Ram and his temple in Ayodhya had now become the symbol of pride for India.