BJP leaders protest after alleged pro-Pak sloganeering by Congress supporters outside Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and others, on late Tuesday evening staged a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha police station after supporters of Congress’ Syed Nasir Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.

BJP leaders demanded the dismissal of the Congress-led state government and said that a state-wide campaign would be launched.

“We will meet the Governor on Wednesday and demand the dismissal of the government,” Ashoka said.

Doddanagowda Patil, BJP MLA and Chief Whip, and MLC Ravikumar filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station.