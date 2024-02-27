BJP leaders protest after alleged pro-Pak sloganeering by Congress supporters outside Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, Araga Jnanendra and others, on late Tuesday evening staged a protest in front of the Vidhana Soudha police station after supporters of Congress’ Syed Nasir Hussain, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha, allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans.
BJP leaders demanded the dismissal of the Congress-led state government and said that a state-wide campaign would be launched.
“We will meet the Governor on Wednesday and demand the dismissal of the government,” Ashoka said.
Doddanagowda Patil, BJP MLA and Chief Whip, and MLC Ravikumar filed a complaint at the Vidhana Soudha police station.
In the complaint seen by DH, it was alleged that after the returning officer declared that Hussain was elected to the Rajya Sabha, at around 7 pm, his supporters, who had gathered at the premises of the Vidhana Soudha “at the instance of Hussain suddenly shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in a loud manner while cheering [for] Hussain”.
A purported video of the incident went viral on social and electronic media.
BJP MLA Y Bharat Shetty claimed that he witnessed the alleged incident.
“After our candidate was elected, our karyakartas raised slogans of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Shivaji Maharaj Ki Jai. In clear retaliation, I heard some people in the crowd, who had gathered to support Hussain, shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’,” Shetty told DH.
Responding to the alleged slogans, BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said that such sloganeering is a product of Congress party's venomous policies of pampering anti-nationals in the country.
“Those who are supporting Hussain must be pro-Pakistanis and pro-Pakistani terrorists. These terrorists must have thought that they could raise such slogans as they feel that Congress is there to protect them. The state government must take immediate steps to arrest these anti-national without wasting any time and come out with any excuses,” he said.
He further added that the BJP will soon launch a statewide campaign - Congressigare Vidhana Soudha Bittu Tolagi (Congress must leave Vidhana Soudha).
Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy demanded that those who raised such slogans must immediately be arrested and put behind bars.
Former minister and BJP General secretary, V Sunil Kumar said that the party condemns such anti-national sloganeering with strongest words as possible.
