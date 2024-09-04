BJP may intensify fight against Congress in Karnataka; to discuss next phase of agitation

A group of BJP leaders under the leadership of senior legislators Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi is planning to take out a 'padayatra' (foot march) to highlight 'Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribe Development Corporation' scam, and diversion of funds meant for the welfare of the SC/STs to guarantee schemes, by the Congress government.