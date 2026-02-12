<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP </a>MLA <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/byrathi-basavaraj">Byrathi Basavaraj </a>was arrested upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday evening, hours after the Supreme Court denied him anticipatory bail in the Biklu Shiva murder case. </p><p>The KR Puram legislator was apprehended by a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team around 7 pm and is being taken to the agency's headquarters on Palace Road for further procedures. </p>.India’s Only Global Career & Leadership Summit Comes to Bengaluru This February.<p>The CID is likely to produce him before a magistrate in Bengaluru later this evening and seek his custodial interrogation. </p><p>Basavaraj has been listed as accused number 5 in the FIR related to the murder of 40-year-old Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva, a history-sheeter. </p><p>He was brutally hacked to death by a gang of assailants near his home on Meanee Avenue Road in central Bengaluru's Bharathinagar on July 15. Over a dozen suspects have been arrested in the case. Police believe Basavaraj was the main conspirator in the case. </p><p>The MLA had fled to to Gujarat after the CID issued a lookout notice for him in December, and had been in hiding since. </p><p>A senior CID officer said investigators had been tracking Basavaraj's movements and lay in waiting to arrest him as soon as he landed in the city on Thursday evening.</p>