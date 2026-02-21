Menu
BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj remanded to judicial custody in rowdy-sheeter's murder case

Referring to the High Court’s directions, the court rejected the request for home food and ordered that he be sent to judicial custody in accordance with prison rules.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 09:28 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 09:28 IST
Bengaluru newsMurder caserowdy sheeterByrathi Basavaraj

