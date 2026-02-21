<p>Bengaluru: Former minister and BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj on Saturday remanded to judicial custody in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-high-court-grants-bjp-mla-byrathi-basavaraj-interim-anticipatory-bail-in-bikla-shivu-murder-case-3843672">murder of rowdy-sheeter Biklu Shivu</a>.</p><p>A special court passed the order after his custody period ended and was later shifted to Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.</p><p>During the hearing, the court sought information about his health condition. Basavaraj also filed a plea seeking permission for home-cooked food in jail. </p>.Biklu Shiva murder: CID grills BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj.<p>Referring to the High Court’s directions, the court rejected the request for home food and ordered that he be sent to judicial custody in accordance with prison rules.</p><p>On February 12, BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/biklu-shiva-murder-cid-grills-bjp-mla-byrathi-basavaraj-3900721">was arrested by CID</a> upon his arrival at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after the Supreme Court denied him anticipatory bail in the Biklu Shiva murder case.</p>