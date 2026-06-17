BJP opposes 500-acre land acquisition for GBIT near Bengaluru, slams Congress govt

<p>Bengaluru: Strongly opposing the Karnataka government's final notification to acquire nearly 500 acres for the proposed GBIT near Bidadi in Bengaluru South district, state BJP President B Y Vijayendra on Wednesday accused the Chief Minister D K Shivakumar-led government of prioritising real estate over the welfare of farmers and poor.</p>.<p>He also demanded that the process initiated to acquire farmers' land be halted immediately.</p>.<p>“The priority for the Chief Minister and the Congress government is not farmers, but constructing houses for the poor. The Chief Minister, within 24 hours of taking charge, has shown that the priority of this government is real estate,” Vijayendra said.</p>.Bengaluru: Krishna Byre Gowda poser on potholes: Is road-building rocket science?.<p>Speaking to reporters, he said the BJP strongly condemned and opposed the government’s move to “forcefully and illegally” take away lands from the farmers under the guise of a township at Bidadi.</p>.<p>“The top priority of any government should be to come to the rescue of farmers who are in distress, but it is unfortunate that Bengaluru’s real estate has become the priority for the Chief Minister. So, on behalf of the BJP, I urge the CM to stop being adamant, listen to the issues faced by farmers and not to evict them. I demand that the land acquisition process be immediately dropped,” he added.</p>.<p>The final notification has been issued for the acquisition of 499 acres across three villages in Ramanagara and Harohalli taluks for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township, which is among Chief Minister Shivakumar's ambitious projects—projected as India's "first AI-powered integrated township", official sources said.</p>.<p>The project is expected to cover 7,481 acres across nine villages in the region, sources said, adding that the notification issued on Thursday is likely to be the first in a series of land acquisition notifications to be issued in the days ahead.</p>.<p>According to reports, the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA) has floated a Rs 26-crore tender to appoint a consultant for preparing the master plan, detailed project report (DPR) and providing project management services for the proposed GBIT.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, a delegation of BJP leaders, including Vijayendra, will visit the villages around Bidadi to support the farmers protesting against the township project.</p>.<p>Ahead of their visit, critical posters targeting the BJP and JDS(S) were reportedly found at various places near Bidadi.</p>.<p>Responding to the poster campaign against him and opposition leaders, Vijayendra said BJP leaders are not Congress legislators to be intimidated by such threats.</p>.<p>“We have a duty to stand by the farmers of the state. We have a responsibility to become the voice of farmers and we are doing it,” he added. </p>