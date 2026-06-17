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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

BJP opposes 500-acre land acquisition for GBIT near Bengaluru, slams Congress govt

Vijayendra also demanded that the process initiated to acquire farmers' land be halted immediately.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 09:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 09:10 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPBengaluru newsCongress

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