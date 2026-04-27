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BJP urges Bengaluru Police Commissioner to cancel event supporting Umar Khalid

A delegation of BJP leaders led by Bengaluru Central MP P C Mohan met the Commissioner and submitted a memorandum in this regard.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:11 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaUmar Khalid

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