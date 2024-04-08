BJP worker dies in accident involving Bangalore North candidate Shobha Karandlaje's SUV

The impact of the crash sent Prakash sprawling and under the wheels of a speeding private bus behind him. The bus ran over him, and he died on the way to a nearby hospital, police sources said.

Shobha had arrived in the neighbourhood to canvas ahead of the elections. “We know she travels in the car but she wasn’t inside it when the accident occurred – only the driver was inside. We are checking the ownership details of the vehicle to know who else will be named in the case,” a senior police officer overseeing the case said.

Police are investigating both drivers’ negligence, noting that prima facie, the fault lay on the car driver’s part. They have filed a case against Shobha’s driver for parking dangerously on the side of the road and against the bus driver for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence, as per relevant sections of the IPC. Further details of Prakash’s death will emerge after the post-mortem, they added.

Shobha Karandlaje, who visited Prakash at the hospital, called him a “loyal party worker” and expressed regret at the accident. “Prakash was our most loyal worker, working with us 24 hours every day. His death has saddened us all. Whatever compensation has to be given to his family, we will do that from our party’s side,” she told press persons on Monday.