Blaring siren thwarts masked man’s attempt at ATM theft in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A masked man attempted to pilfer money from an Axis Bank ATM on Munikrishnappa Road in Vidyaranyapura, Ramachandrapura, northeast Bengaluru, police said.
The thwarted heist, around 11:45 pm on December 7, when pedestrian activity in the vicinity was minimal.
The suspect, donning a helmet, forcibly entered the ATM premises and proceeded to sever both the power cable of the machine and the CCTV wires in an effort to steal the cash. But the blaring siren forced the man to abandon his attempt.
Suresh GV, an employee of AGS Transact Technologies responsible for overseeing the surveillance and security of the ATM, received an alert from the head office regarding the breach. On reaching the location, he conducted a thorough inspection, revealing that the suspect's attempt had been unsuccessful, and no money had been stolen from the machine.
"The offender had visited the place on a bike and went in with a sharp object,” Suresh told DH. “He snapped the cables, but when the siren started blaring, he panicked and fled.”
Suresh said the suspect was inside the ATM for about 30 or 40 seconds.
An officer close to the investigations said police have collected all evidence and are analysing them. "We checked multiple CCTV cameras. The man visited the ATM alone, but his face could not be identified as he wore a helmet."
The officer said the attempt at theft does not appear to be premeditated. “He had no plan in place and didn’t appear to know anything about how ATMs work. He appears to be in dire need of money,” he added.
The Vidyaranyapura police have registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 511 (attempting to commit offenses punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), and 380 (theft in a dwelling house).