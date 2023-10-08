Bengaluru blaze: Licensee among 3 arrested; death toll rises to 14

Police have arrested three people, including the licensee, after a deadly blaze at a firecracker godown in southern Bengaluru on Saturday killed 14 people, officials said.

Besides V Ramaswamy Reddy, the licensee, police have arrested Anil Reddy, the owner of the land where the godown was built at Attibele, Hosur Road.

Ramaswamy Reddy's son, Naveen Reddy, who has been hospitalised after suffering between 17 per cent and 40 per cent burns, is the third arrested suspect. He will be taken into police custody once he recovers. He is currently in the ICU of St John's Hospital.

Authorities have also identified at least nine of the deceased victims. All were from Ammapettai village, Harur taluk, Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu. They are: Bhimrao, Vedian, Adhikesavan, Vijay Raghavan, Elambarathi, Padiru, Akasha, Giri, and Sachin

Authorities have also identified seven injured people, three of whom are undergoing treatment in the ICU in a Bengaluru hospital.

Two other injured victims, Rajesh, a worker, and Venkatesh, a customer, are also in St John's Hospital. Doctors have ruled that they have suffered between 17 per cent and 30 per cent of burns.