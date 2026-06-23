Blessed with lakes, but plagued by neglect and poor upkeep amid growing urban pressure in Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kanakapura-road">Kanakapura Road</a> has witnessed a steep rise in population in the last few years as large apartment complexes and gated communities have sprung up. </p>.<p>However, citizens and activists say this increase in population still needs to be complemented with parks, playgrounds and open public spaces to ensure well-balanced growth. </p>.<p>The area is blessed with many lakes, with nearly one waterbody every 2-3 km. There are about 15 lakes just on the stretch between the JP Nagar and Silk Institute metro stations. However, residents and activists feel the maintenance of these waterbodies has been rather poor. </p>.<p>"The major problem in almost every lake is sewage. At lakes like Doddakallasandra, authorities have constructed diversion channels, but these channels are hardly cleaned, so they get clogged, pushing sewage back in," said Raghavendra Pachhapur, an activist who has also lived around the lake. </p>.<p>Natesh Babu, another resident, pointed out that while city authorities have taken up many works at these lakes, they have failed to undertake follow-ups or make them impactful. </p>.<p>"For instance, at Anjanapura Lake, a fountain was installed nearly a year ago. But even to this day, there is no power supply to the fountain. Officials have not bothered to check that,” Babu said. </p>.<p>While the area has enough lakes, parks are not that common. Though there are a few well-maintained parks, they are inadequate for the growing population. To add to this, there are hardly any playgrounds around the stretch. </p>.Residents slam Palike’s plans to redesign Kanakapura Road.<p>"There are good parks no doubt, but they are not enough. However, there are hardly any playgrounds," said Abdul Aleem from the Changemakers of Kanakapura Road civic group. </p>.<p>Given that land prices are skyrocketing, encroachments have become common and there is hardly any push to develop more parks and playgrounds, citizens said. </p>.<p>"New apartment complexes and communities are mushrooming every day around this area. However, there is a need for better planning by the authorities. Be it parks or playgrounds, they need to be planned well," said Srinivas M, a resident of JP Nagar. </p>.<p>Many areas around Kanakapura Road do not have any playgrounds. Lack of parks and playgrounds has only left the area with no affordable space for public meetings or physical activities. </p>.<p><strong>Garbage black spots</strong></p>.<p>Residents also pointed out that garbage collection was a problem at many places, creating blackspots, especially near lakes and parks. That apart, since a few areas around the stretch fall under gram panchayats, infrastructure development has not kept pace with growth in the area. </p>.<p>"The stretch between NICE Road and Kaggalipura falls under the Kaggalipura gram panchayat. Garbage collection and other facilities there are still a problem,” Aleem noted. </p>.<p>Residents urged the authorities to plan facilities by assessing the growth in the area rather than catching up with the growth. </p>