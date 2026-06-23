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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Blessed with lakes, but plagued by neglect and poor upkeep amid growing urban pressure in Bengaluru's Kanakapura Road

In this story, DH tracks the status of green and open spaces along city's bustling corridor
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 21:42 IST
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A view of Doddakallasandra Lake.

A view of Doddakallasandra Lake.

Credit: Photo/Shridhar Comaravalli

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Published 22 June 2026, 21:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKanakapura Road

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