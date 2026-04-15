<p>Bengaluru: The BNCC on Wednesday imposed a penalty of Rs 80,000 on private entity <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blinkit">Blinkit</a> for illegal dumping of waste in the Byatarayanapura division in the city.</p>.<p>The action followed an inspection in Ward-9 along Railway Parallel Road, where the private entity was found to have dumped garbage in a public place in violation of civic norms, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) said in a statement.</p>.Bengaluru: Flyovers, drains cleaned in 48-hour civic drive; 10 tonnes of waste cleared.<p>"During inspection, it was found that a private entity (Blinkit) had illegally dumped garbage in a public place. Based on this violation, a penalty of Rs 80,000 has been imposed on the concerned entity," it said.</p>.<p>The Corporation said illegal dumping adversely impacts public health and the environment, and reiterated that it is enforcing a strict "Zero Tolerance" policy against such violations.</p>.<p>Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar warned that stricter action would be initiated in case of repeated offences. </p>