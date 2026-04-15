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Blinkit fined for dumping waste in Bengaluru

The Corporation said illegal dumping adversely impacts public health and the environment, and reiterated that it is enforcing a strict 'Zero Tolerance' policy against such violations.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:08 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 17:08 IST
BengaluruKarntaka NewsBlinkitgarbage dumping

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