Blood spatters & fridge stuffed with maggot-infested body parts: Mother's shock discovery at murdered daughter's Bengaluru home

Bengaluru: Scattered clothes, shoes, a bag, a suitcase, bloodstains, a strong foul smell and a fridge stuffed with maggot-infested body parts — this is what the family of a 29-year-old slain woman encountered when they entered her house in central Bengaluru on Saturday.

Meena Rana, 58, was the first to discover the dismembered body of her daughter, Mahalakshmi, when she entered the house around 12.30 pm.

Mahalakshmi had been living alone on the first floor of a G+3 building on Pipeline Road near Vyalikaval since October 2023. She separated from her husband, Hemant Das, after four years of marriage, with their four-year-old daughter living with the father in Nelamangala.

Accompanied by her elder daughter, Lakshmi, Meena experienced the shock of her life when she opened the black, single-door refrigerator at Mahalakshmi's house.