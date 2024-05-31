Blotter paper must be considered while weighing narcotic substances: Karnataka High Court

The court further said, "If the contraband article LSD is of commercial quantity, Section 22(c) of the NDPS Act is applicable and the punishment provided for the said offences is rigorous imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than 10 years, but which may extend to 20 years and shall also be liable to fine, which shall not be less than Rs 1 lakh, which may extend to Rs 2 lakh."