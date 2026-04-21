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B'luru prison radicalisation: NIA court sentences 7 in case linked with Lashkar-e-Taiba

The court said that the sentences imposed on them shall run concurrently.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:10 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:10 IST
India NewsBengaluruNIALashkar-e-Taiba

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